A Russian woman vacationed in a four-star hotel in Turkey and complained about the dirt and lack of good food. Her review is published by the portal “Tonkosti turizma” on the platform “Zen”.

According to the tourist, when checking into the hotel in Belek, she was “shocked and horrified.” She was put up in an old room with shabby furniture and a poorly functioning air conditioner. The grounds were also dirty, and the sun loungers and tables were “scarcely used.”

The traveler added that she lost three kilograms during her vacation because she had nothing to eat. For breakfast, they offered “hellishly salty cheese” and “poisonous pink sausages,” and for lunch – green salads, poultry and “something resembling nuggets.”

“At dinner, I either went hungry or ate only fruit, because most often they served the same reheated dishes as for lunch,” the Russian woman was indignant.

Another tourist visited Fethiye and said that she had never had such a terrible holiday. She complained that the resort was more suitable for pensioners than for young people.