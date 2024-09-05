A Russian tourist visited the Italian island of Sicily and described the local food with the phrase “it’s just disgusting.” She shared her review with Lenta.ru.

“I think a lot of people are just afraid to admit it to themselves and don’t tell the truth, but Italian food is just awful,” the girl said. “I can’t stand it anymore, I really miss normal home-cooked Russian food.”

According to the girl, in Sicily, basically everyone eats only bread. “In every meal from morning to night, it’s just unbearable, beyond my strength,” she explained. “There’s even a local dessert – ice cream in bread.”

The traveler reported that she once went to the island of Lipari, went into a local tavern and ordered a regular tuna salad. “The waiter called my choice too boring and banal and suggested trying their signature salad,” she added.

In the end, the Russian woman was brought the same salad, but with pieces of bread soaked in oil. “And it tasted terrible,” she complained. “There’s nothing else to eat here. In Palermo, I found the only Swedish coffee shop that serves breakfast with eggs. And I just can’t get out of here for days now, because it’s some kind of comfort for me.”

Earlier, the travel blogger spoke to an Italian who went to a Russian store and told him about the products that disgusted him. In particular, the foreigner was horrified when he saw a huge shelf with instant coffee in bags.