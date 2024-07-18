A woman near Krasnoyarsk killed her husband because he accused her of sympathizing with others

In Krasnoyarsk Krai, a 52-year-old local resident dealt with her 60-year-old husband because he accused her of sympathy for other men. This was reported to Lenta.ru by Yulia Arbuzova, a representative of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

According to the department, on July 14, in a house on Tsentralnaya Street in the village of Terskoye in the Kansky District, a Russian woman had a fight with her husband. He was jealous of his beloved and angry that she had feelings for other gentlemen. At the height of the conflict, the woman grabbed a knife she was peeling potatoes with and plunged it into the victim’s chest. He did not survive.

The attacker was detained. A case was opened against her under Part 1 of Article 105 (Murder) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The suspect is currently in pretrial detention.

