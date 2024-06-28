Nalchik sentences woman to two years in Bahrain brothel case

The Nalchik City Court sentenced a resident to two years in a general regime colony in the case of organizing prostitution in Bahrain. The regional prosecutor’s office reported this to Lenta.ru.

The woman was found guilty under paragraphs “b” and “c” of Part 2 of Article 241 (“Organization for prostitution, committed with the use of violence and the threat of violence, using minors for prostitution”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The investigation and the court established that the woman was a member of an organized crime group and, while in Bahrain, performed administrative functions in the brothel for a fee – she controlled the work of the brothels and the girls who were brought from Russia. There were also minors among the sex workers.

