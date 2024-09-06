Russian man leaves for North-Eastern Military District while his wife is on vacation

A Russian woman conducted an investigation and learned the truth about her husband’s deployment to a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. Baza writes about this in its Telegram-channel.

According to the channel, in August the Russian woman went on vacation to Uzbekistan with her daughter, and when they returned, the head of the family had disappeared. According to the woman, the man did not answer her calls, but sent a text message in which he said that he was supposedly working part-time in Voronezh.

The woman did not believe her husband and decided to conduct her own investigation. According to Baza, she found documents on her husband’s computer that revealed the secret of his disappearance. It turned out that the man decided to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense while his wife was on vacation, after which he was sent to the SVO.

Relatives believe that the Russian could have fallen victim to fraudsters and urgently needed a large sum of money. According to them, the man decided to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense to allegedly earn money. The soldier’s wife recalled that several months ago he told his daughter that “everything was bad” for him, but did not specify the reason.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Maxim Ivanov spoke about cases when Russian men went to the combat zone secretly from their wives and mothers. One such situation occurred in early May – a man told his wife that he was supposedly going to Krasnodar Krai for a shift and disappeared. It was later revealed that he had signed a contract with a private military company and may now be in captivity.