A resident of Pushkin (Leningrad Region) complained about rusty tap water and sued the developer for hundreds of thousands of rubles. The woman proved that the organization was to blame for using poor quality pipes. Write about this “St. Petersburg Vedomosti” with reference to the United Press Service of the city courts.

The Russian woman paid for the examination herself. Laboratory studies have shown that the cold and hot in the apartment do not meet the SanPiN standards. The management company concluded that the developer was to blame – the pipes were of inadequate quality. Also, the technology was violated during their commissioning and there was no water treatment system.

The developer ignored the woman’s claims, and then she went to court. He ordered a construction and technical examination, which showed the presence of manufacturing defects.

The Pushkinsky District Court ordered the developer to correct all the shortcomings and pay the Russian woman moral compensation, as well as reimburse the costs of the trial and examination. The amount of payments exceeded 245 thousand rubles.

