The footage shows that the woman stood on the car during a telephone conversation, and then sat with her legs resting on the windshield. “In Reutov, the holidays are in full swing,” joked the administration of the group. The community clarified that the incident took place on Yubileiny Prospekt.

What he saw amused netizens. “Like Ilyich on an armored car”, “Yes, not everyone has lost the spirit of excitement!” – the commentators joked. Someone added that for such behavior a woman may be required to compensate.

“I wonder what the driver should do in such a situation?” – asked one of the users. He was told that compensation could be demanded from the passenger for such behavior. “On the news, they said the driver had cheated her,” said another user.

Earlier, two drunk girls quarreled with a taxi driver in Lyubertsy. One of the passengers tried to kick him.