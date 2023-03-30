Kub Mash: a resident of Tikhoretsk came to the police and beat the district police officer with a bouquet

A resident of Tikhoretsk, Krasnodar Territory, came to pick up a statement to the police about the loss of a gold chain and beat the district police officer with a bouquet. This is reported in Telegram-Kub Mash channel.

According to the publication, the department was not ready to accept the Russian woman right away. While waiting, the woman began to pick flowers growing in a flower bed in front of the building. Behind this occupation, the district police officer caught her.

A resident of Tikhoretsk, after talking with a law enforcement officer, asked to be allowed into the restroom of the department. But the man refused her.

This angered the citizen: she rushed to beat the district police officer with a bouquet and scratched his face. The law enforcement officer escaped with abrasions, and an administrative protocol was drawn up against the woman.

