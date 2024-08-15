In Sverdlovsk region, a court fined a woman who called a schoolboy a poor student

In the Sverdlovsk region, a court has held a woman accountable for insulting a schoolgirl during an argument on a social network. This was reported by the publication “E1.ru” in Telegram.

In May, during a water outage in one of the villages, a boy complained about the administration’s inaction. The editor-in-chief of a local publication, who ran the social networks of the city administration, entered into a conversation with him.

A Russian woman asked if there were any springs near the village left without water. The schoolboy was outraged by the suggestion to drink water from the spring while the authorities were doing nothing. In response, the interlocutor called him a loser, advising him to “drink some water and calm down.”

The boy turned to the head of the Safe Internet League, Ekaterina Mizulina, who turned to the prosecutor’s office. The court found that the word “poor student” has a negative meaning and fined the journalist five thousand rubles.

Earlier, the State Duma warned Russians about insults in home chats. The head of the committee on property, land and property relations, Sergei Gavrilov, reminded that one can get a fine for swearing at neighbors, and up to three years in prison for spreading slander.