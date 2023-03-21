In St. Petersburg, a woman was beaten to death after complaining about a roommate to a charitable foundation

In St. Petersburg, a woman was beaten to death after she complained about her roommate to a charitable foundation. This is reported REN TV with a link to the source.

The body of the deceased with multiple hematomas was found on Dresden Street on the morning of March 20. At the same time, at about 23:00 on March 19, the woman met with a representative of the charitable foundation and said that her common-law husband was beating her. There were signs of beatings on her body.

The issue of initiating a case is being resolved. The police are looking for the killer.

Earlier it was reported that in Altai, a guest at a nursing home beat an elderly disabled person to death because of his requests for help.