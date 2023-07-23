A resident of Yakutia beat her son live and threatened to cut off his fingers for stealing

In Yakutia, a local resident accused her son of stealing, beat her and threatened to cut off his fingers. The moment accidentally hit the air, the video was published Telegram-channel YKT.CRIMINAL.

The recording began with the woman looking for something in her bag. It can be seen that next to the woman there are three children – two boys and one girl. The Russian woman grabbed one of her sons by the clothes and pushed him to the floor, after which he hit the back of the head several times and walked away. Returning with scissors, she pretends to cut off the child’s fingers, after which she swings at her second son and leaves again, the boy remains sitting on the floor. All this time she swears at the children obscenities.

Returning, the woman grabs the boy’s face several times, then swings away from him and goes to the phone, and then reads the comments and turns off the broadcast. In the comments, viewers are urged to complain about a woman for such treatment of children.

Law enforcement officials began to investigate the incident. According to TASS, a 32-year-old resident of the village of Khatassi, raising three children alone, got on the video. According to her, the reason for beating the eight-year-old boy was the loss of money. She did not know that there was a live broadcast – the author of the broadcast was a friend who was then visiting her. The children were placed in a rehabilitation center, and the prosecutor’s office also began checking.

Earlier, against a resident of the Tyumen region, who beat her 12-year-old son live, a criminal case was opened on torturing a minor. The woman used foul language, threatened the teenager and kicked her out of the house. He, along with his four-year-old brother, was taken to a social rehabilitation center.