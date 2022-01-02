The Russian woman asked Santa Claus for fines for the owners of dogs who do not clean up after their pets. She shared her desire in Facebook-the group “Chertanovo – useful”.

“Santa Claus, make fines for dog lovers. People, clean up after your dog! ” – wrote a resident of the capital, reinforcing the post with a video from a dog playground, where she found a large amount of “digestive waste”.

“You have to clean up after your dogs. Special hygiene bags are on sale, ”added the author of the publication in the comments. “Where are these packages going? In the general trash they are not in an amicable way. We need a recycling service, ”they answered. One of the users noted that organizing a dog playground does not imply a place for waste disposal, which is very bad, because many people will not carry it far with them.

The story in the topic was recalled by a subscriber of the Internet community. He told about a married couple living with him next door, “owning three schnauzers of different caliber.” “One of them is very aggressive and rushed at my wife, who managed to grab our pug in her arms to avoid being bitten,” the man said. In response to an offer to take a dangerous animal on a leash, its owner called the user’s wife a “poop collector.” “At the first opportunity I will photograph and post these idiots who think that cleaning up after their dogs is evil,” the resident of the capital promised.

Another participant in the discussion noted that not only animals shit on the street. He advised the author of the post to take a closer look at the discovered heaps: probably, half of them were left by the “two-legged” ones.

Earlier in Moscow, they noticed a platform for dogs strewn with reagents.