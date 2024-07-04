St. Petersburg court orders woman accused of infant murder remanded in custody until September 1

The Nevsky District Court of St. Petersburg has arrested Darya Gukova, who is accused of killing her four-month-old daughter. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the joint press service of the city’s courts.

The woman has been charged under Article 105 (“Murder”) of the Russian Criminal Code. She will remain in custody until September 1.

According to investigators, on the night of July 2, Gukova, while intoxicated in an apartment on Antonova-Ovseenko Street, hit her daughter, born in 2024, three times and then threw her on the bed. As a result of her actions, the baby received blunt trauma to the head and did not survive. The woman was detained by law enforcement officers the next day.

