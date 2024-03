Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin: elections were marked by the lack of opposition to face the current Kremlin leader | Photo: Sergei Guneyev/EFE

A Russian woman was detained this Wednesday (20) for writing “no to war” on her ballot paper during last Sunday's elections (17) in the country.

According to the press office of the St. Petersburg court, the woman wrote the phrase with a red marker on the back of her ballot and placed it in the ballot box. In addition to detention, she will have to pay a fine of 40,000 rubles (about R$2,150), as determined by the Dzerzhinsky Court, named after Felix Dzerzhinsky, founder of the Tcheka, the first secret police in the Soviet Union, in 1917. .

According to the Court, the citizen “damaged State property and discredited the Army” with her actions.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, 71, won the biggest victory in these sham elections since he came to power in 2000, with 87.28% of the total votes.

In this way, he will remain the country's supreme leader for another six years, after which he will be able to run for re-election again in 2030, as in 2020 he reformed the clauses of the Constitution that prevented him from continuing in the Kremlin.

The Russian opposition, which denounced massive falsifications, was unable to participate in the elections, as the authorities did not register their candidates, who supported peace in Ukraine.

On March 17, during the third day of the presidential elections in which the opposition to the Kremlin defended the vote against Putin, more than 80 people were detained in different cities.