From: Marc Dimitriu

Muscovite Gulina Naumann is a giant caviar sandwich on Red Square. © Screenshot Nexta/Twitter

Since the start of the war against Ukraine, Russia appears to be taking even more rigorous action against its own population. Arrests appear to be increasingly arbitrary.

Moscow – A strange incident has now occurred in the Russian capital. A woman was arrested for eating a caviar sandwich on Red Square in front of the Kremlin. This is reported by the Belarusian media Nexta, which is critical of ruler Alexander Lukashenko. Posted on X (formerly Twitter). Nexta a video showing the action of Muscovite Gulina Naumann.

Russian woman eats oversized caviar sandwich on Red Square and is arrested – video shows absurd action

In the video, Naumann sits on the floor of Red Square, wrapped in a stylish fur coat, with a fur hat on his head and high-heeled shoes on his feet. Next to her is a 14-kilogram container of red caviar. In her hand she holds a huge slice of bread, almost three times the size of her palm.

In the video you can see her generously smearing the red caviar on the slice and biting into the sandwich with relish. You can see people watching the whole thing with enthusiasm and laughter and filming it themselves. It is not known what the background to Naumann’s action is and what she wants to say with it. A criticism of Ukraine war cannot be recognized.

But Nexta reports that she and her friend were arrested by the police for this. Because of the size of the sandwich and the amount of caviar, law enforcement apparently viewed this as an unauthorized operation.

Russia is taking drastic action against war opponents

Arbitrary arrests in Russia are not uncommon, but most often they occur due to Protests against the war in Ukraine in addition. According to a UN expert, more than 20,000 people have been arrested in Russia for taking part in peaceful demonstrations since the invasion of neighboring Ukraine. There have been more than 600 indictments for “anti-war activities,” reported Bulgarian Mariana Katzarova during the debate on the situation in Russia at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. (md with dpa)