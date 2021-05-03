An unknown blogger wrote a statement to the police against the Russian artist Maria Hasanova about insulting the feelings of believers because of her performance “The Resurrection of Christ” on the banks of the Yenisei. She told about this in an interview with the radio station “Moscow speaking”.

According to Hasanova, this is the first time she has been called to the police for her work. She emphasized that the performance had no purpose to offend anyone, it was an action that related exclusively to art.

“This is a performance! Easter performance is not some kind of protest action. Living pictures that I have done more than once. He also called my work bestiality, not performance. And my work, by the way, is known all over the world. The New York Post has printed me, many publications. And this man just insulted and went to the police, ”said the artist.

In his Instagram she said that all the city venues refused to provide her with a place for the performance and no one wanted to be responsible for this. She added that she is not going to write a response statement, although the situation is very “unpleasant” for her.

