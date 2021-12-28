An employee of one of the leading rocket and space firms in Russia and his common-law wife became victims of scammers. Muscovites gave a total of more than 12 million rubles to pseudo bankers, the channel’s website reported. REN TV…

According to available information, the fraudsters, who introduced themselves as employees of the bank, contacted the woman and said that unknown persons had issued many loans in her name. To prevent the attackers, they advised the Russian woman to take a new one. The woman believed them and took out two loans at once. After that, she withdrew the money and transferred it to “safe accounts”.

Further, the scammers advised the Muscovite to bind all cards to the Wallet application, ostensibly for the safety of money. They created a WhatsApp chat, where they invited their victim and her civil husband. In the course of the correspondence, the man was informed that a loan was also issued for him, and was asked to act according to the same scheme. The man transferred more than seven million rubles to the swindlers, and in total the couple gave them almost twice as much.

When the Muscovites figured out the deception, they turned to the police.

