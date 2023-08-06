In St. Petersburg, a man with an airsoft grenade attacked furry teenagers

In St. Petersburg, a man with an airsoft grenade attacked teenagers who came to a meeting of fans of the furry subculture – lovers of anthropomorphic animals. About it informs “Fountain”.

According to one of the participants of the meeting, which took place on August 6 in Udelny Park, an unknown man walked “around the bush” with a group of guys aged 14 to 19.

“We saw him pulling the pin. Our guys approached him, threw him down, and immediately there was an explosion, ”said one of the fans of the subculture.

The teenagers themselves detained the attacker and handed him over to the police. According to eyewitnesses, he looks to be about 20 years old. The exploded grenade damaged the attacker’s finger.

On August 3, a Russian man threw a practice grenade at a car near the Moscow City business center. It is reported that the projectile knocked out the windows of the car. The culprit fled the scene but was later found by police. He is currently in jail.