The administrator of the Russian Wikipedia, Sergei Yakovlev, has passed away. His wife Katarina Belyaeva-Chernysheva announced this on the page on the Vkontakte network.

Yakovlev was 55 years old. He died of the coronavirus.

Yakovlev wrote about his infection in his account on December 13. He lost his sense of smell, a dry cough appeared and a “jumping” temperature was observed. After that, his wife wrote about his condition.

She reported that on December 21, Yakovlev was in intensive care, was on a ventilator. A week later, “the infection was connected, the inflammation began.” According to Katharina, then the doctors said that this is a “natural and expected minus” of the course of the disease.

Sergey Yakovlev was born in Moscow, graduated from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology and was professionally interested in computer technology. He has been editing the Russian “Wikipedia” since 2008. During this time, he made almost 61.5 thousand changes there and created 353 articles. In November of this year, his application for the status of the administrator of the electronic encyclopedia was approved.