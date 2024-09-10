In Tuva, a criminal who killed his ex-wife and attacked a police officer was given 13.5 years

In the Republic of Tyva, a court sentenced a previously convicted 31-year-old local resident to 13.5 years in prison for the massacre of his ex-partner and an attack on a police officer. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional office of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SK).

The man was found guilty under Part 1 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder”) and Part 2 of Article 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Use of violence dangerous to life or health against a government official in connection with the performance of his official duties”). He will serve his sentence in a maximum security penal colony.

As the court established, the criminal committed the crime in July 2023 in a house located in the village of Durgen in the Tandinsky district. At some point, due to personal hostility, he attacked his ex-wife and slashed her with a knife. The woman did not survive the blows she received. In addition, during his arrest for the massacre, he threatened a police officer with a knife and resisted him.

