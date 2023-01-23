Near Tula, a cable thief in an amusement park received 13 years in prison for the murder of a security guard

In the Tula region, a resident of the Moscow region received 13 years and three months in a strict regime colony for the murder of a security guard and theft. On Monday, January 23, Lente.ru was informed by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

The man was found guilty under articles 161 (“Open theft of another’s property”) and 105 (“Murder”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The investigation and the court found that in September 2022, the defendant stole two fragments of the power cable from the attraction from the city park and inflicted at least five blows to the head on the guard, who tried to prevent the crime. The victim died on the spot. The defendant admitted his guilt.

