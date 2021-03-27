A resident of Moscow found half a million rubles on the street and became a suspect in a criminal case of theft. This was reported by the city news agency “Moscow“With reference to a law enforcement source.

As it turned out, the 60-year-old man dropped 525 thousand rubles when he threw out the trash. After discovering the loss, he looked through the recordings from outdoor video surveillance cameras and saw a stranger pick up his money and leave.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was opened for theft. The identity of the suspect is being established.

In November last year, lawyer Yulia Kuznetsova told how to deal with money that a person accidentally found on the street.

According to her, whoever finds other people’s things or money on the street is obliged to immediately inform the owner about it. His identity can be established, for example, if the money was in the wallet and there is some data there. If it is impossible to establish the owner, then the person is obliged to report the find to the police.