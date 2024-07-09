Court gives 19 years to Siberian villager for killing 6-year-old girl

The Krasnoyarsk Regional Court sentenced a 59-year-old resident of the village of Tagara to 19 years in prison for beating his neighbor’s 6-year-old daughter to death with an axe. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the press service of the regional prosecutor’s office.

The verdict was based on the jury’s verdict, which decided that the defendant did not deserve leniency. The court ordered him to pay two million rubles in compensation for moral damage to the girl’s mother.

The prosecutor’s office proved in court that in September 2023, a neighbor came to visit a village resident with her daughter. The adults were drinking alcohol, and late in the evening, the tired girl became capricious and asked to go home. The owner got angry at the child, grabbed the girl by the hair in front of her mother, threw her to the ground and hit her on the back of the head several times with the butt of an ax. The mother tried to cover the child with her body, but was injured herself. The girl was not taken to the hospital.

At the trial, her mother recalled that the man told her that monsters must be exterminated and if the girl survived, she was a monster. In turn, the defendant denied his involvement in the crime, accusing the girl’s mother of the massacre.

