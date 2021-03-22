The Russian who went to conquer the Caucasus mountains was found dead by rescuers. This is reported on website Main Directorate of EMERCOM of Russia in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic.

On Sunday, March 21, the emergency service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received a message about the disappearance of a 38-year-old resident of Taganrog, one of the members of a tourist group, on the western slope of Elbrus.

The prospecting work lasted two days – the northwestern and northeastern slopes of Elbrus were explored. On March 22 at 13:02 the body of a tourist was found in the crevice of the waterfall at a depth of 20 meters.

It is noted that after the body was transported to the Azau base, it was handed over to the investigation team.

Earlier in March, it was reported about a man who fell off a cliff in Crimea and crashed to death. The climber fell from a height of about 80 meters and received injuries incompatible with life. Rescuers found the body of the deceased at the foot of the mountain, removed it from an inaccessible place and handed it over to the police.