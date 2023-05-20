Russian weightlifters refused to sign a declaration for admission to the IWF Grand Prix

Russian weightlifters refused to sign a declaration for admission to the Grand Prix of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) in Cuba. This is reported on website organizations.

“Therefore, Russian athletes and support personnel have lost the opportunity to get to the upcoming IWF event in Cuba,” the organization said in a statement.

The admission of Russians to IWF tournaments became known on May 12. To obtain neutral status, athletes must confirm the absence of ties with the armed forces, state security agencies, and also prove that they have never spoken out in support of events in Ukraine.

At the end of February 2022, most sports organizations suspended the national teams of Russia and Belarus on the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee. The decision on the participation of representatives of these countries in the 2024 Olympics has not yet been made.