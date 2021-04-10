Russian weightlifter Daria Akhmerova won gold at the European Championships in Moscow. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

Akhmerova performs in the category up to 87 kilograms. The weightlifter showed the best result in the biathlon, lifting a total of 246 kilograms: 106 in the snatch and 138 in the clean and jerk.

The second place was taken by Elena Kylchik from Moldova (245 kilograms). The Russian athlete also won the third place: Daria Ryazanova won the bronze, whose result is 240 kilograms in the combined event.

Akhmerova became the first representative of Russia who managed to win gold in a home tournament. The Ukrainian national team is in the lead in the overall standings. The team has four gold and one bronze medal.

The European Championship will run until April 11.