Russian weightlifter Kashirina banned for eight years for doping

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned the RUSADA Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee’s acquittal in the anti-doping rule violation case against Russian weightlifter Tatyana Kashirina. This is reported on site RUSADA.

Kashirina is disqualified for eight years. The suspension will be counted from 28 August. With the provisional suspension completed, the athlete will be able to return to competition after January 9, 2030.

Kashirina is the silver medalist of the 2012 Olympics in London. She is also a five-time world champion and an eight-time European champion.

