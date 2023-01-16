In Yekaterinburg, three pedophiles received from 17 to 19 years for seducing two boys

In Yekaterinburg, a watchman and two handymen received 17 to 19 years for sexual abuse of two boys. This publication reports E1.

Pedophiles will serve their sentences in a strict regime colony.

According to the investigation, three residents of Uralmash aged 26 to 42 repeatedly came to visit a dysfunctional family in which there were two sons – the brothers were not yet 14 years old. The convicts drank with the mother and father of the victims, and then began to molest the children. However, the parents did not know about it.

The crime became known in the spring of 2020, when one of the victims told adults about what was happening at their home. After that, three accomplices were detained.