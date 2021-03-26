A 23-year-old courier in the Saratov region will face trial because of a fifth-grader who became pregnant with him. On Friday, March 26, reports RIA News with reference to the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

It is clarified that the young man pleaded guilty, he faces 10 years in prison. According to him, after several years of friendship with the schoolgirl, they both decided to enter into an intimate relationship with each other. The lovers also intend to get married, but cannot marry because of the age of the bride.

The doctors found out about the girl’s pregnancy when she was being examined at the hospital. Medical workers immediately reported this to the police.

The first meeting in the criminal case was held on Thursday.

