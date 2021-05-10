In the Altai Territory, a man was hospitalized after being bitten by a viper. According to REN TV, this happened in the village of Kurochkino in the Talmensky district. A 35-year-old Russian was diagnosed with poisoning.

He is currently in the hospital, he is being treated. Other details of the incident, as well as the patient’s condition, are not disclosed.

For humans, the bite of an ordinary viper is considered potentially dangerous, but it is extremely rarely fatal. At the site of the bite, the skin turns red, after 10-20 minutes, swelling occurs. After some time, bruises, hematomas, signs of toxic poisoning – dizziness, nausea and weakness may appear. There are at least eight different viper bite antidotes.

Earlier on Monday, May 10, it became known that a poisonous snake had bitten a 9-year-old child in the Volgograd region. The boy was diagnosed with the toxic effect of snake venom, now he is in one of the Volgograd hospitals, the local portal “Volzhsky Notebook” reports.

Earlier in May the viper made my way to the building of a car repair depot in the Chelyabinsk region. The snake behaved aggressively and rushed at people, and the depot employees needed the help of rescuers.