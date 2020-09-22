In the Iglinsky district of Bashkiria, a 37-year-old man was detained on suspicion that since 2015 he was a member of the terrorist organization “People’s Militia named after Minin and Pozharsky” (banned in Russia). This was announced on Tuesday, September 22, by the official representative of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR), Evgeny Kanevsky, to Lente.ru.

The operation to detain an alleged member of a terrorist organization, whose leader was formerly retired GRU Colonel Vladimir Kvachkov, was carried out by representatives of the regional departments of the TFR and the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia. The detainee is suspected under Part 2 of Article 205.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Participation in a terrorist organization”).

According to the investigation, the suspect joined the Minin and Pozharsky People’s Militia in 2015 knowing that the organization was declared terrorist by a court decision and banned in Russia. Then, from 2015 to 2017, the man took an active part in the activities of the organization, the purpose of which was to violently change the constitutional order of Russia.

As noted by Kanevsky, in the near future the detainee will be chosen a preventive measure.

On July 17, it was reported that Vladimir Kvachkov visited the Sredneuralsky women’s monastery, where he met with the defrocked priest Sergius (in the world Nikolai Romanov) and supported him.

In February 2019, Kvachkov was released from a Mordovian maximum security colony, where he was serving a sentence for inciting ethnic hatred. In the 2000s, he was accused of attempting to assassinate Anatoly Chubais, but was eventually acquitted. Later, the military was convicted of preparing to organize an armed rebellion, the retired colonel served his sentence.