The last time I saw Igor Girkin It was five years ago in a stairwell of a Moscow news agency.

“Could you give me an interview?” I asked him. “No,” she snapped and ran away.

This Thursday I saw him again. No stairs.

This time, Girkin was in a locked dock and surrounded by police in the Moscow City Court.

Along with other media outlets, they allowed us in to record him just one minute before the end of his trial.

A police dog wouldn't stop barking. Girkin found it funny, the verdict not so much.

Minutes later he was found guilty of extremism charges and sentenced to four years in a penal colony.

The previous conviction

It was not his first conviction.

In 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands, Girkin was convicted in absentia of the murder of 298 people, including passengers and crew of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 covering the Amsterdam-Kuala Lumpur route.

The Boeing was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014 by separatist forces in the early stages of the conflict between Russians and Ukrainians in the Donbas region.

Girkin was one of three sentenced to life in prison, a sentence he ignored.

A year after we met in the stairwell, I managed to speak to Girkin on the phone and ask him about The Hague.

“I do not recognize the authority of the Hague court in this matter,” he told me.

“I am a soldier and I will not accept that a civil court in a foreign country has the authority to condemn a person who participated in another's civil war, just because his civilians were murdered.”

“Do you know who knocked down [el avión]?”, asked.

“The rebels did not shoot down the Boeing. I have nothing more to say.”

“If it wasn't the rebels, was it Russian soldiers?” I insisted.

“That's all bye”. She hung up.

Now he's going to go to jail. But not for mass murder. And not for life.

Who is Girkin?

So, who is Girkin – also known by the pseudonym Igor Strelkov – and why a Moscow court is now sending him to prison.

Girkin is a former officer in Russia's internal security service.

In 2014 he played a key role in the fighting in Ukraine's Donbas region: a conflict designed and orchestrated by Moscow, where he organized and led pro-Russian militias in eastern Ukraine.

The Dutch court would later rule that Russia was in command of separatist forces fighting in eastern Ukraine and that Girkin helped introduce into Ukraine the Buk missile system, which was used to shoot down flight MH17.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, ultranationalist Girkin became a prominent pro-war blogger.

But he became increasingly critical of the way Russian authorities were waging the conflict. In his opinion, not harshly enough.

He founded a hardline nationalist movement called The Furious Patriots Club.

His problems began when he began to take out his anger against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Public criticism of the president turned into insults.

In a post last year, Girkin described Putin as “a nonentity” and a “cowardly waste of space.”

A few days later he was arrested. He now he has been tried and convicted.

The response to his conviction

Of course, A four-year prison sentence is light compared to other recent punishments handed down by Russian courts.

Last year, pro-democracy activist Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced to a quarter of a century behind bars after being found guilty of treason, in a trial he and his supporters say was politically motivated.

How would the “angry patriots” react to Girkin's conviction? Will they take to the streets to protest?

Not quite. A few dozen supporters gathered outside the Moscow City Court to chant “Free Strelkov!”, but there was little optimism in their voices.

“They have tried a Russian national patriot,” Denis tells the BBC. “I hope our people wake up and fight. Unfortunately, we don't see much reaction. Everyone seems to be hiding.”

Also among the crowd was retired colonel and avowed ultranationalist Vladimir Kvachkov.

After informing me that “Russia will always be the enemy of the Anglo-Saxon West” and assuring that the breakup of the United Kingdom is inevitable, Kvachkov claimed that Girkin was being punished for “fighting the system.”

In recent years, the “system” has focused on cleansing the Russian political landscape of pro-democratic and pro-Western critics and challengers.

Girkin's prison sentence suggests that Russian authorities have now decided to crack down on critics from the opposite end of the spectrum: the so-called ultrapatriots.

Last year's mutiny by Wagner mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin may be the reason.

Putin's system survived the challenge.

But that drama will have alerted the Kremlin to the potential dangers of highly motivated nationalist and patriotic elements in Russian society.

