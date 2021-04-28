A citizen of Russia and Sweden, Roman Sterlingov, was arrested in the United States, reports RIA News…

The Russian is accused of three counts: money laundering, money transfers without a license, and business management for such transfers. According to a US court, Sterling ran the Bitcoin Fog website, which helped cover the trail of bitcoin transactions, ensuring their anonymity.

As a result, more than 1.2 million bitcoins, the value of which is estimated at $ 335,809,383, were sent through the site from October 2011 to the present day, according to the testimony of the special agent of the American IRS, David Beckett.

They also indicate that out of $ 336 million, at least $ 78 million passed through the services of various trading platforms of the shadow Internet.

On March 10, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a Russian citizen on suspicion of cybercrime. Kirill Firsov is allegedly involved in the sale of stolen user data. According to the US authorities, he is the creator and owner of an auction platform that traded data stolen by hackers from users of social networks.