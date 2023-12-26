Home page politics

Press Split

The warship “Novocherkassk” of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in front of the port city. © Ulf Mauder/dpa

Ukraine has long been committed to destroying the Russian Black Sea Fleet in its defense against Moscow's war of aggression. This time an airstrike hit a large landing ship.

Kiev/Moscow – The Ukrainian air force says it has destroyed a warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow. The large landing ship “Novocherkassk” was hit with cruise missiles in the port of the city of Feodosiya on the Black Sea Peninsula, said the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk.

The Defense Ministry in Moscow confirmed the attack, but only spoke of damage to the ship. Russian anti-aircraft defense also shot down two Ukrainian Air Force fighter jets during the attack.

One person was killed in the “enemy attack,” said Moscow-appointed Crimean governor Sergei Aksyonov. There are also two injured. Aksyonov also confirmed on his channel on the Telegram news service an explosion and a fire in the Feodosiya region. Six buildings were damaged by the force of the blast. The area has been cordoned off and residents of some houses have to be accommodated elsewhere, said Aksyonov. He urged people to remain calm.

Putin informed immediately

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also immediately informed President Vladimir Putin about the strike on the ship and the damage to the Novocherkassk, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. There was no information on the extent of the damage. The two Sukhoi Su-24 fighter jets that were shot down belonged to the tactical aviation squadrons of the Ukrainian Air Force and fired guided missiles, the ministry in Moscow said. Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuri Ihnat denied shooting down Ukrainian planes on Radio Svoboda.

Photos and videos of a large explosion could be seen on social networks. The authenticity of the recordings could not initially be independently verified. According to officially unconfirmed reports, the “Novocherkassk” is said to have been loaded with combat drones and other ammunition. The head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, said in Kiev that there would no longer be a Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea in the future.

Ukraine has repeatedly hit Russian warships heavily in attacks. According to Ukrainian data, 10 Russian ships have been sunk and 16 damaged since the start of the war. The sinking of the “Moskva”, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, last year attracted particular attention.

Crimea often targeted by Ukrainian attacks

Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014 in violation of international law, is often the target of Ukrainian attacks. The peninsula serves as an important point in Russia's war against Ukraine – from there Moscow's troops in the south of the attacked country are supplied with supplies. Russia is attacking Ukraine with drones and missiles from warships in the Black Sea. The leadership in Kiev has repeatedly announced that it will liberate Crimea from Russian occupation.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zalushnyj has meanwhile admitted that his troops have largely withdrawn from the completely destroyed small town of Maryinka in the eastern Donetsk region. The armed forces are in the northern part and new defense lines have been prepared outside Marjinka, the general told journalists in Kiev. The day before, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the capture of the city, which has been under dispute since February 2022. dpa