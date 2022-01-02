High-altitude bombers, which tracking centers said were Russian Sukhoi, dropped bombs on several towns in the rebel-held city of Idlib.

Residents and paramedics said that the bombing also hit a village in the Jabal al-Zawiya area in the southern sector of Idlib governorate, and there were no reports of deaths or injuries.

The air raids had relatively calmed since October, after a renewed campaign led by Russia was followed by the arrival of Turkish army reinforcements into the enclave, raising the prospects of a resumption of wider violence.

A deal struck two years ago between Russia, which backs Syrian army forces, and Turkey, which backs rebel groups, ended fighting that displaced more than a million residents in a few months.