The state-owned Russian uranium company explained that the Kremlin's decision may come as a preemptive step against the United States if lawmakers in Washington approve legislation banning Russian nuclear fuel imports, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report stated that Tenex in the United States of America had asked American electricity companies, including Constellation Energy, Duke Energy, and Dominion Energy, to prepare for a decision of this kind, stressing that Moscow has not taken a final decision in this regard yet. .

On the other hand, Rosatom's media office stated, according to Bloomberg, that Tenex completely denies the information it described as “incorrect”, which is related to warnings of a possible Russian pre-emptive ban on supplies of enriched uranium to America.

The statement indicated that “neither Tenex nor any of its subsidiaries issued notifications of this kind to its foreign customers,” explaining that the company is fulfilling all its contractual obligations and will continue to do so.