The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Friday that the European Commission is working on a proposal to pool some of the profits derived from the frozen Russian state assets to help Ukraine and its reconstruction after the war..

Volodin, a prominent ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Moscow would retaliate in a way that would be more costly for the bloc if the European Union moved against Russian assets, many of which are in Belgium..

Volodin said, in a statement on the Telegram messaging application, “A number of European politicians, led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, have begun talking again about stealing our country’s frozen funds in order to continue militarizing Kiev.”“.

“Such a decision would require a proportionate response from the Russian Federation. In this case, assets owned by unfriendly countries much larger than our funds frozen in Europe would be confiscated,” he added.“.

Von der Leyen said on Friday that the value of Russia’s frozen sovereign assets amounted to 211 billion euros ($223.15 billion), and indicated that the bloc had decided that Russia must pay the costs of rebuilding Ukraine..

Volodin said that European Union politicians were considering the move “in an attempt to keep their jobs and because of the bad financial situation they have led their countries into.”“.