A resident of the Akademichesky district of the capital warned his neighbors: mortgagers and their clients began to appear more often in the entrances of residential buildings. According to the Russian, some of them may behave aggressively. The post was published in the Cozy Academic Facebook group.

According to the author, he repeatedly met drug dealers and their buyers in one of the high-rise buildings on Profsoyuznaya Street. “A ‘kind soul’ let a drug addict into our entrance, who sits on the staircase between the first and second floors for more than three hours,” the author of the post said, adding that an ambulance was called for the man, but the doctors, asking if he was all right, and having received a positive answer, they immediately left.

On another day, he noticed how several people tried to dig something with a knife next to one of the pillars in the yard, and then asked the janitor about something. “I called the district police officer and told everything. He promised to summon an outfit. They are still going, ”the author of the post said.

In the comments, community subscribers admitted that they themselves have repeatedly encountered such a problem. Some members of the group shared photos from their porches with broken flower pots. Residents of the area suggested that the author of the post install cameras in the entrance, but immediately noticed that this might not stop drug users. Also, subscribers sympathized with the residents of the house on Profsoyuznaya.

“The poor tenants of this house. There are “funny” neighbors too. In the summer, we watched a naked young man who actively, with joyful cries, tried to fall out of the balcony. Judging by his cries, there was clearly no alcohol there, ”they wrote in the comments.

Earlier, residents of the capital complained about the mortgagers, who staged a rout at the entrance of one of the residential buildings.