Russian war Ukraine, rejected Russian landing in Odessa

Russian troops tried to get to Odessa from the sea and to disembark a sabotage and reconnaissance group that was rejected. He brings it back Ukrinform quoting Vladislav Nazarovan officer of the South Operational Command. “The enemy continues to patrol the coast and the Black Sea. But the air defense systems are doing their job. The enemy’s attempt to dock speedboats in the region of Odessa was unsuccessful, they were rejected, “Nazarov said.

“The Russian invaders shot and damaged the Drobitsky Yar Holocaust memorial on the outskirts of Kharkiv. The Nazis are back. Exactly 80 years later.” The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense writes on Twitter. Explosions were also heard close to Lviv, in the west of Ukraine, where a column of smoke can also be seen in the distance. CNN reports it showing some images of the smoke in the distance.

Ukraine: Biden, for US article 5 NATO is a sacred duty

Article 5 of North Atlantic Treaty, which states that an attack on one member country is an attack on all others, and is a “sacred duty” for the United States. The president said so USAJoe Biden. Biden he reiterated this firm point for the United States during his conversation with the Polish president, Andrzej Duda. To further reassure his counterpart, Biden also quoted an old slogan dating back to a Polish uprising against the occupation by Tsarist Russia: “For our freedom and yours”. The tenant of the White House further stated that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, “was counting on a division within NATO”, which however did not exist. For his part, Duda highlighted how close bilateral US-Poland relations are, evoking a future collaboration between the two countries in the nuclear power plant project in Poland and adding that he hopes that his country’s companies will be able to participate in the production of US helicopters. Black Hawk.

Vladimir Putin is a “butcher”, said Joe Biden during his meeting with Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, Poland.

Kremlin, Biden accuses Putin but defended bombs on Yugoslavia

“It is strange to hear accusations against Putin from Biden, who called for bombing Yugoslavia and killing people.” This was stated by the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, quoted by TASS. Biden’s new insults a Putin “They further narrow the window of opportunity to mend relations between Russia and the United States”, says the Kremlin, also quoted by TASS.

Ukraine: Mayor of Kiev cancels curfew for Sunday

The mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko canceled the curfew extended from Saturday: “It will be possible to move around the capital and the region on Sunday afternoon”, he said quoted by Cnn. In a statement on Telegram, Klitschko said the curfew – scheduled from Saturday at 8 pm until 7 am on Monday it will not be introduced “.” curfew it will remain normal – from 8pm on Saturday to 7am on Sunday “.

Ukraine: Gb, indiscriminate use of bombing by Russians

“Russia continues to besiege important Ukrainian cities, including Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol. Russian forces are proving reluctant to engage in large-scale urban infantry operations, preferring to rely on the indiscriminate use of aerial bombardment and artillery to demoralize the defending forces. ” tweet the ministry from the British defensequoted from Guardianin its latest update of intelligence. “Russia is likely to continue to use firepower on urban areas, trying to limit its already considerable losses, at the cost of further civilian casualties”.

Shoigu reappears, the Russians struggle and bomb

On the 31st day of the Russian invasion ofUkraine reappeared in public on Ministry of Defense Russian, Serghei Shoigu. According to him (one of the three people in Russia which has the codes of atomic bomb) it is necessary to keep “strategic nuclear forces ready for combat”. Meanwhile, in the opinion of British intelligence, “Russian troops are showing reluctance to engage in large-scale infantry operations in the cities and prefer instead to focus on the indiscriminate use of aerial bombardments and artillery in an attempt to demoralize the defense” .

The “indiscriminate” use of bombs unfortunately continues to claim civilian victims: Kiev speaks of 136 children killed and 199 wounded in the invasion since the war began. And the World Health Organization has given the update of the attacks on health facilities in Ukraine: recorded 72 in which 71 people died and 37 were injured.

Ukraine: Zelensky at Forum Doha, Russia pushes nuclear race

Russia is fueling a dangerous nuclear arms race: this was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his video speech at the Doha Forum promoted by Qatar. “They boast that they can destroy not only a specific country, but the entire planet with nuclear weapons,” said Zelensky, who asked Qatar to increase gas production to counter Russian threats to use energy to blackmail. the whole world “. When Ukraine dismantled its nuclear arsenal in the 1990s, it received” security guarantees from the most powerful countries in the world “, especially Russia, but now” one of the countries that should have given the greater security guarantees began to act against Ukraine “, continued Zelensky,” and this is the ultimate expression of injustice. “In front of an audience that included the Emir of Qatar, Tamim ben Hamad Al- Thani, the Ukrainian president urged the Gulf countries to increase gas production to Europe, the future of which “rests on your efforts”.

