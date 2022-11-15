Dhe author and “TV philosopher” Richard David Precht admitted that he had made misjudgments at the beginning of the Ukraine war. “Bringing Ukraine into a position of strength has been much more successful than almost all observers, including myself, dared to hope,” Precht said on Monday evening at the “Rheinische Post” meeting in Düsseldorf.

“Back then, with a few exceptions, the military experts all made the same prognosis, saying that Ukraine would lose this war within days, weeks, maybe a month or two.”

“Only now do we know how incredibly strong the Ukrainian army was from the start, before the arms deliveries came,” Precht claimed. “In this respect, I naturally made the wrong assumption that it’s not worth defending yourself if the war is lost in a week or two. One can see how one can deceive oneself.”

At the end of June, Precht was one of the signatories to an open letter calling for negotiations to end the Ukraine war as quickly as possible. In addition, the celebrities questioned whether arms deliveries from the West were the right way. They were sharply criticized for this by the then Ambassador of Ukraine in Germany, Andriy Melnyk.