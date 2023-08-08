The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, warned that Wagner’s Russian mercenaries try to take advantage of the instability in Niger since the coup, as has happened in Mali.

In an interview with the BBC Posted on Tuesday, Blinken doubted that Wagner, who rebelled against Russian President Vladimir Putin in June, planned the coup against Niger’s president, Western ally Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted by Niger’s armed forces on July 26.

“I think that what happened, and what continues to happen in Niger, was not instigated by Russia or by Wagner, but (…) they tried to take advantage of it,” Blinken said in the interview, according to the BBC.

“Wherever this Wagner group has gone, death, destruction and exploitation have followed,” he added.

Wagner is already present in Mali and the Central African Republic, two countries that have sent envoys to Niger in solidarity with the leaders of the coup.

Niger has been the base for US and French anti-jihadist operations in the Sahela strip that crosses the African continent from east to west and is highly affected by poverty, conflicts and organized crime.

Victoria Nuland, acting US deputy secretary of state, said Monday that the coup authors “understand very well the risks to their sovereignty when Wagner is invited into” their country.

Wagner boss accuses US

For his part, the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgueni Prigozhin, stated on Tuesday that the United States is willing to recognize the military junta that carried out a coup in Niger just to avoid the presence of the Wagnerites in that country.

“The United States recognizes a government, which it did not recognize yesterday, just so as not to run into Wagner in the country,” he said in an audio broadcast by Telegram channels associated with the paramilitary group.

Wagner’s boss thus commented on the visit of the “number two” of the US State Department, Victoria Nuland, to Niger, where she met on Monday with several coup leaders, although she did not achieve significant progress in restoring constitutional order.

During those conversations, Nuland put on the table various formulas to restore democratic order in Niger through a “negotiated solution”, but the coup leaders showed little interest, he explained in a telephone statement to a group of journalists in Washington.

After the meetings, the diplomat said that “the people who made the decision” about the coup in Niger are well aware of the risks that an invitation from Wagner poses to their sovereignty.”

The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Last week, ousted Nigerian President Mohamen Bazoum appealed to the United States and other countries to help him restore constitutional order to the country.

In a column in the newspaper The Washington PostBazoum also assured that “the entire central Sahel region could fall under Russian influence through the Wagner group, whose brutal terrorism has been clearly seen in Ukraine”.

In his comment Prigozhin added that the Wagnerites are always “on the side of goodness and justice.”

“On the side of those who fight for their sovereignty and their interests. Call us at any time,” he said.

Prigozhin previously supported the military coup in Niger, although he did not allude to his possible role in the coup plot. In an audio reproduced by Telegram channels, Prigozhin assured that “what happened in Niger is nothing other than the fight of the Nigerien people with the colonizers.”

How is the situation in Niger?

The military regime that emerged from a coup in Niger on Tuesday showed little interest in the dialogue proposals advanced by its West African neighbors and by the United States to avoid military intervention by restoring constitutional order.

The military that seized power informed the Economic Community of West African States (Cedeao) that they cannot receive a delegation from this regional bloc for “security” reasons.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE