From: Christoph Gschoßmann

A Russian unit is fighting on the side of Ukraine and is calling on more soldiers to switch sides. They face severe punishment.

Kiev – There is currently a lot of positive news for Kiev in Ukraine War: The attacked nation is operating in its first ground offensive on the territory of the Russian aggressor in the Kursk region. In addition, Western F-16 fighter jets are being used for the first time, which is why some Strikes against Russian radar and air defense stations be especially celebrated.

There could also be new support for Ukraine among the soldiers: volunteers from the Legion of Freedom of Russia, who are already fighting on the side of Ukraine, are calling on more Russian soldiers to surrender, with the possibility of joining the Ukrainian army. The Legion of Freedom of Russia consists of Russian citizens and has claimed responsibility for armed raids on Russian border regions in the past.

Change on the side of Ukraine is “a healthy alternative to senseless death”

The Legion of Freedom of Russia said to the Russian soldiers on Telegram: “Your political advisers, who are holding out behind the front line, strongly recommend that you do not surrender, but rather blow yourself up with your own grenade.”

Instead of dying or “for a new medal or another mansion for [Valery] Gerasimov [Generalstabschef der russischen Streitkräfte und erster stellvertretender Verteidigungsminister – Anm. d. Red.] to live,” “hundreds of Russian soldiers” would choose to ignore the “criminal order” and switch sides. This would be “a healthy alternative to senseless death.”

Russian volunteer corps calls on more soldiers to fight against the Kremlin

The Legion is therefore calling on more Russian soldiers to take this step: “We call on all members of the Russian armed forces to voluntarily surrender to the armed forces of Ukraine, as your colleagues have done.” People can join the Legion if they have the desire to continue fighting for a “right future for Russia.” The Legion wants to talk to everyone who is willing to turn their weapons against the Kremlin.

They are fighting against him, not for him: Vladimir Putin and the "Legion of Freedom of Russia".

Potential defectors are severely punished in Russia. A Russian military court has sentenced a man to 14 years in prison for treason because he allegedly joined the pro-Ukrainian Legion Freedom of Russia and planned an attack. The court in the Siberian Krasnoyarsk region sentenced Artem Sanzharayev in July 2024 because he was a “staunch ideological opponent” of Russia and “dissatisfied with the current political regime.”

Harsh punishments for potential defectors in Russia

The prosecutor’s office accuses Sanzharayev of having bought materials for Molotov cocktails “in order to undermine Russia’s economic security and defense capabilities.” Security forces had foiled an attack on an electrical switchboard, it said.

In July, a military court in the southern Rostov region sentenced a 23-year-old to eleven years in prison because, according to prosecutors, he wanted to join the Legion. (cgsc with afp)