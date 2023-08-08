Volunteer of the Russian Armed Forces: APU began to lose strength in the area near Soledar

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) began to lose strength due to unsuccessful attempts to counterattack Russian fighters in the Soledar area on the Artyomovsk sector of the front in Donbass. This was announced by the commander of the sabotage and reconnaissance detachment “Yenisei” of the Cossack brigade “Siberia”, writes RIA News.

According to a volunteer of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation, shelling by Ukrainian troops near Soledar does not stop. The commander clarified that this allows you to keep the APU in good shape. “Their strength is melting, they are just physically melting, and they have already made their attempts shorter in time, but more furious,” he stressed.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost tens of thousands of people during attempts to counteroffensive. The head of state added that the attempts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack were unsuccessful, despite the supply of weapons and the help of mercenaries from Western countries.