Russian fighter Alexander Volkov by unanimous decision lost to Frenchman Cyril Gahn at the UFC Fight Night 190 tournament in Las Vegas. The fight was broadcast by the TV channel REN TV.

In the first rounds, the battle was almost equal, and in the third, the Frenchman had already begun to surpass the Russian in the number of strikes that reached the goals.

During the fight, Volkov developed nosebleeds. In addition, in the fifth round, Gang hit the Russian with his finger, after which the second two minutes were brought to life.

It is noted that the judges, by their decision, gave Ghana the victory in all five rounds.

On June 25, French fighter Cyril Gan in an interview with Izvestia admitted that due to his passion for computer games, he does not fully comply with the sleep schedule.

At the end of May, Volkov said that he considers Ghana a predictable fighter. In his opinion, the opponent is afraid to miss blows from opponents, therefore he rarely aggravates the situation during the fights.

The last time a Russian athlete fought at the UFC Fight Nights 184 tournament in Las Vegas. Then the Dutchman Alistair Overeem became Volkov’s opponent. The Russian heavyweight knocked out his opponent in the second round with a powerful blow. For the victory, the fighter received a bonus of $ 50 thousand.