Singer Uku Suviste, who participated in the Russian show “The Voice”, will represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021. This is reported by the Estonian portal ERR.

Suviste won the national selection competition for Eesti Laul with the song The Lucky One following a popular vote. In total, 12 performers competed for the opportunity to represent the country at Eurovision.

As noted RIA News, the singer also won the selection competition last year. Then he presented the song What Love Is, prepared in collaboration with Philip Kirkorov and his team. However, last year Eurovision was canceled due to the coronavirus.

Uku Suviste took part in the seventh season of the Russian Voice in 2018, where he reached the semifinals. Prior to that, he took part in other song competitions, including such as “New Wave” in 2010.