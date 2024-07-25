A Russian traveler visited Pakistan and was surprised by the appearance of the locals. He described his observations in his personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

According to the author, Pakistanis on the streets of Islamabad “look creepy”, comparing them to homeless people and residents of a refugee camp.

“When you look at people on the streets, you get the feeling that no one wears clean clothes at all,” the Russian wrote. “Although women are a little neater than men, and their dresses are not always dirty.”

The same travel blogger said that he was detained by the police in Pakistan. Law enforcement officers examined the photos on the traveler’s camera and asked him to take only good photos.