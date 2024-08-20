A Russian travel blogger visited Pakistan and told about the local tradition of turning girls into boys. He shared his observations in his personal blog called TravelManiac on the platform “Zen”.

According to the author of the publication, this tradition is used by families in which no boys were born. Since sons are the continuers of the family line, their absence is perceived as a personal tragedy. Not having an heir is a shame for Pakistanis, the blogger explained. That is why some girls have their hair cut short and are dressed in men’s clothing – they are called bacha posh.

The chosen girls are allowed to move freely, play sports, accompany their sisters and mother in public places, come home late, help their father and do other things that a real heir does. The blogger added that no one asks the daughter’s opinion.

Related materials:

The author explained that people around know the real gender of such a child, but do not show it. In adolescence, when femininity can no longer be hidden under clothes, girls are returned to the status of an ordinary daughter. From that moment on, she is obliged to live like all the other women in the house: clean, cook, and wear closed clothes. Such a sharp change leads to severe psychological trauma.

“Later, the girl will get married, most often to a relative. The thing is that former bacha posh are not the most desirable wives. They were raised as boys, so they are not used to looking away when talking to a man, they are poor at doing housework, because they were simply not taught this,” the blogger concluded.

Earlier, the same travel blogger said that in the slums of Pakistan he encountered “huts made of plywood and stinking rags.” People, according to him, live in such houses in huge families and entire communities.