A Russian travel blogger visited Pakistan and spoke about the difficulties local women face because of their closed clothing. He shared his impressions in his personal blog called TravelManiac on the platform “Zen”.

According to the author of the publication, women in this country cover their faces and bodies not only for religious reasons, but also for cultural reasons. However, due to the heat, wearing such things requires endurance, he noted.

“Women have to adapt to the conditions while maintaining religious practice. In addition, wearing the chador can limit their access to certain activities, such as sports or heavy physical work, which creates additional barriers to their social activity,” the blogger said.

