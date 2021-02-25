In 2022, humanity will indeed believe that the coronavirus pandemic is over, although cases of COVID-19 will continue to be recorded. So the forecast of the expert of the World Health Organization (WHO) Hans Kluge was estimated by the virologist of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Anatoly Altstein in a conversation with Komsomolskaya Pravda.

In his opinion, there are grounds for “belief” in the end of the spread of the infection in a year. “Vaccination will be our main concern, but masks and distancing will remain with us to a certain extent,” the virologist predicted. Altstein cited as an example the countries of Southeast Asia and Japan, where residents are used to walking in masks in crowded places.

The scientist confirmed that a serious threat is posed by a situation when those who have not received the drug will find themselves in the same environment with vaccinated citizens. “The point here is that vaccinated people can begin to behave in violation of anti-epidemic rules for psychological reasons. Their arbitrary behavior, the idea that the vaccine is a panacea for the disease, and if they received the vaccine, then 100 percent safety is ensured – this is a misconception that can be widespread, ”he explained.

Altstein recalled that a vaccinated person cannot be an active distributor of the virus, because the virus will take root in his body with a minimum probability, but infection of the vaccinated and subsequent transmission of infection is not excluded.

On February 23, Kluge announced that the coronavirus pandemic would end in early 2022. According to him, the worst-case scenario is over, and humanity knows more about the virus than at the time when it just began to spread. The WHO expert clarified that COVID-19 will not disappear from the human population, but the restrictions will not be needed by that time. At the same time, he stressed that this is only a forecast, since no one can accurately predict the development of the situation.