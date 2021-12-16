The real severity of the disease with omicron is still unknown. This main mystery of the new strain of coronavirus was named by a leading researcher at the Institute of Clinical and Experimental Medicine of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Biological Sciences, Russian virologist Alexander Chepurnov in interview KP.RU.

“The most important thing that we do not know is the real severity of the disease caused by the omicron: both in those vaccinated or ill, and in people who do not have any immune defense against covid. It is expected that this will become clear within the next two weeks, ”explained the professor.

When asked how to protect oneself from the new strain, Chepurnov replied that first of all it is necessary to vaccinate those who have not been ill or vaccinated. In his opinion, there is hope for the protective power of cellular immunity. In addition, the experiments of the creators of vaccines in the West have shown that in a short time after vaccination, antibodies do not weaken so much, which means they give much better protection against a new strain.

Earlier, Alexander Chepurnov appreciated the statement of the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) on the fight against COVID-19, David Nabarro, about the extremely rapid spread of the new strain. The specialist recalled that due to this advantage, the delta strain at one time ousted all other versions of the virus. With the omicron, according to the virologist, the situation will be the same.